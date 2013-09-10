Head coach Paulo Autuori (L) of Copa Sudamericana champion Sao Paulo hugs head coach Toninho Cerezo of J League Yamazaki Nabisco Cup champion Kashima Antlers before their Suruga Bank championship soccer match in Kashima, east of Tokyo August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Paulo Autuori's second stint at Sao Paulo came to an unhappy end when he was fired after 13 games, only two months after quitting his previous job at Vasco da Gama.

Autuori was immediately replaced by old favourite Muricy Ramalho, who returned for a third stint at the club where he won the Brazilian championship three times in a row between 2006 and 2008.

Former Peru and Qatar coach Autuori, who won the Libertadores Cup and World Club Cup with Sao Paulo in 2005, managed only two wins on his return and left with the six-times champions languishing in the Brazilian championship relegation zone.

"Sao Paulo would like to thank Paulo Autuori for the excellent work carried out by himself and his team of professionals," the club said on its official website (www.saopaulofc.net).

Autuori, 57, resigned from Vasco in early July after only three months in charge of the side and took over at Sao Paulo two days later.

