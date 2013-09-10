Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Paulo Autuori's second stint at Sao Paulo came to an unhappy end when he was fired after 13 games, only two months after quitting his previous job at Vasco da Gama.
Autuori was immediately replaced by old favourite Muricy Ramalho, who returned for a third stint at the club where he won the Brazilian championship three times in a row between 2006 and 2008.
Former Peru and Qatar coach Autuori, who won the Libertadores Cup and World Club Cup with Sao Paulo in 2005, managed only two wins on his return and left with the six-times champions languishing in the Brazilian championship relegation zone.
"Sao Paulo would like to thank Paulo Autuori for the excellent work carried out by himself and his team of professionals," the club said on its official website (www.saopaulofc.net).
Autuori, 57, resigned from Vasco in early July after only three months in charge of the side and took over at Sao Paulo two days later.
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.