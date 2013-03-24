Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Luiz Felipe Scolari's only bad memory of Chelsea was the cold, the Brazil coach said on Sunday as he returned to a frigid Stamford Bridge for the first time since being unceremoniously sacked in 2009.
"I'm happy to be here again, it's a place where I enjoyed working," said the man known as Felipao (Big Phil), whose side face Russia in a friendly on Monday.
"The only think I didn't like was the cold, I'm not used to it anymore."
"It's bad," he added after shivering his way through a training session in freezing conditions with a biting wind.
"The players couldn't feel their fingers or their toes. It's tough, it's bad for playing in. I think we're going to suffer more than our opponents."
Scolari, who led Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002, lasted only seven months at Chelsea before being dismissed.
"It wasn't as bad as people think," he said. "We were third in the league, we were still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, so I don't know.
"I can't say that I would have won anything if I'd stayed and I can't say I would have not won anything."
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.