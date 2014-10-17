SAO PAULO Former Brazil international Leandro Damiao has been charged with "unsportsmanlike behaviour" after he pulled his own shirt in a bid to fool the referee into awarding a penalty.

The Santos striker tugged his own shirt at a corner kick during last Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Criciuma in an attempt to make it look like he was being held back. The referee missed the incident but video evidence was used to bring charges.

"Referees are heavily criticised for their supposed mistakes," the Superior Court of Sporting Justice said in a statement. "However the athletes are the first ones not to help them, as in this case."

Damiao, who has 18 Brazil caps, faces a suspension of between one and six games, the court said.

