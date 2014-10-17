Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Former Brazil international Leandro Damiao has been charged with "unsportsmanlike behaviour" after he pulled his own shirt in a bid to fool the referee into awarding a penalty.
The Santos striker tugged his own shirt at a corner kick during last Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Criciuma in an attempt to make it look like he was being held back. The referee missed the incident but video evidence was used to bring charges.
"Referees are heavily criticised for their supposed mistakes," the Superior Court of Sporting Justice said in a statement. "However the athletes are the first ones not to help them, as in this case."
Damiao, who has 18 Brazil caps, faces a suspension of between one and six games, the court said.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.