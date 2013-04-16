Ronaldinho of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro celebrates his second goal against Argentina's Arsenal during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Belo Horizonte April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO Experienced playmaker Ronaldinho was retained in Brazil's squad on Tuesday by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for the friendly against Chile at the Mineirao World Cup stadium in Belo Horizonte next week.

Scolari included the Atletico Mineiro forward, who performed well in a 4-0 win over Bolivia 10 days ago, in an 18-man selection of home-based players for the April 24 warm-up ahead of the Confederations Cup that Brazil will host in June.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diego Cavalieri (Fluminense), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Andre Santos (Gremio), Marcos Rocha, Rever (both Atletico Mineiro), Dede (Vasco da Gama), Henrique (Palmeiras)

Midfielders: Fernando (Gremio), Jean (Fluminense), Paulinho, Ralph (both Corinthians), Jadson (Sao Paulo), Ronaldinho (Atletico Mineiro)

Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Alexandre Pato (Corinthians), Leandro (Palmeiras), Leandro Damiao (Internacional), Osvaldo (Sao Paulo)

