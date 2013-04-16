Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
RIO DE JANEIRO Experienced playmaker Ronaldinho was retained in Brazil's squad on Tuesday by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for the friendly against Chile at the Mineirao World Cup stadium in Belo Horizonte next week.
Scolari included the Atletico Mineiro forward, who performed well in a 4-0 win over Bolivia 10 days ago, in an 18-man selection of home-based players for the April 24 warm-up ahead of the Confederations Cup that Brazil will host in June.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Diego Cavalieri (Fluminense), Jefferson (Botafogo)
Defenders: Andre Santos (Gremio), Marcos Rocha, Rever (both Atletico Mineiro), Dede (Vasco da Gama), Henrique (Palmeiras)
Midfielders: Fernando (Gremio), Jean (Fluminense), Paulinho, Ralph (both Corinthians), Jadson (Sao Paulo), Ronaldinho (Atletico Mineiro)
Forwards: Neymar (Santos), Alexandre Pato (Corinthians), Leandro (Palmeiras), Leandro Damiao (Internacional), Osvaldo (Sao Paulo)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.