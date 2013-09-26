Goalkeeper Victor of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro celebrates after saving the penalty kick by Maxi Rodriguez of Argentina's Newell's Old Boys to give Atletico the victory in their Copa Libertadores second leg semi-final football match in Belo Horizonte July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari named defender Dede and goalkeeper Victor on Thursday in a 23-man Brazil squad for friendlies against South Korea and Zambia next month.

Centre back Dede, who plays for Brazilian championship leaders Cruzeiro, comes in for Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva, who has a thigh injury.

Victor, who helped Atletico Mineiro win South America's Libertadores Cup in July, replaces Queens Park Rangers keeper Julio Cesar, who is nursing a broken finger.

Brazil meet South Korea in Seoul on October 12 and face Zambia in Beijing three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Diego Cavalieri (Fluminense), Victor (Atletico Mineiro)

Defenders: David Luiz (Chelsea), Dante (Bayern Munich), Henrique (Palmeiras), Dede (Cruzeiro), Maicon (AS Roma), Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain)

Midfielders: Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Hernanes (Lazio), Luiz Gustavo (VfL Wolfsburg), Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Ramires, Oscar (both Chelsea)

Forwards: Jo (Atletico Mineiro), Lucas (Paris Saint Germain), Hulk (Zenit St Petersburg), Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexandre Pato (Corinthians), Neymar (Barcelona)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)