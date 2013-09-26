Patel, Neesham recalled to New Zealand test side
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
RIO DE JANEIRO Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari named defender Dede and goalkeeper Victor on Thursday in a 23-man Brazil squad for friendlies against South Korea and Zambia next month.
Centre back Dede, who plays for Brazilian championship leaders Cruzeiro, comes in for Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva, who has a thigh injury.
Victor, who helped Atletico Mineiro win South America's Libertadores Cup in July, replaces Queens Park Rangers keeper Julio Cesar, who is nursing a broken finger.
Brazil meet South Korea in Seoul on October 12 and face Zambia in Beijing three days later.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Diego Cavalieri (Fluminense), Victor (Atletico Mineiro)
Defenders: David Luiz (Chelsea), Dante (Bayern Munich), Henrique (Palmeiras), Dede (Cruzeiro), Maicon (AS Roma), Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain)
Midfielders: Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Hernanes (Lazio), Luiz Gustavo (VfL Wolfsburg), Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Ramires, Oscar (both Chelsea)
Forwards: Jo (Atletico Mineiro), Lucas (Paris Saint Germain), Hulk (Zenit St Petersburg), Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexandre Pato (Corinthians), Neymar (Barcelona)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.