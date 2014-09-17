Inter Milan's Pires Ribeiro Dodo controls the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino at Olympic Stadium in Turin August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil coach Dunga's post-World Cup rebuilding plans gathered pace on Wednesday as he called up uncapped duo Dodo and Mario Fernandes for friendlies with Argentina and Japan and again omitted Marcelo and Dani Alves.

Fernandes, 23, is a right back who can also play in the centre of defence, while Inter Milan's Dodo, 22, operates on the left. Both have played for Brazil's youth teams.

The new Brazil coach, who won his first two matches against Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month, said the changes were necessary for a team that was humbled 7-1 by eventual champions Germany in the World Cup semi-finals.

"We are at the start of our work so we need to build a base and a continuity," Dunga told reporters. "We can’t keep changing. You need to give security to the players who are called up so they feel at home."

Dodo and Fernandes are the latest defenders being tried out for what is becoming a problem position for the national side.

While Real Madrid's Marcelo and Barcelona's Dani Alves were overlooked, Maicon, called up for Dunga's first squad, was left out after being sent home for undisclosed disciplinary problems.

Brazil face World Cup runners-up Argentina at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing on Oct. 11 before taking on Japan in Singapore three days later.

"It is a derby and anything can happen in a derby," Dunga said of the Argentina match. "They have been together a long time but we have good players and it will be an open game."

Dunga's first competitive matches will come in next year's Copa America in Chile.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jefferson (Botafogo), Rafael Cabral (Napoli)

Defenders: David Luiz (Paris St. Germain), Marquinhos (Paris St. Germain), Gil (Corinthians), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Danilo (Porto), Dodo (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Ramires (Chelsea), Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro), Oscar (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea), Ricardo Goulart (Cruzeiro), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Diego Tardelli (Atletico Mineiro), Robinho (Santos)

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)