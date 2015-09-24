Football - Liverpool v Carlisle United - Capital One Cup Third Round - Anfield - 23/9/15Liverpool's Roberto Firmino receives treatment after sustaining an injuryReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

SAO PAULO Brazil striker Roberto Firmino has withdrawn from the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers and been replaced by 35-year old former AC Milan forward Ricardo Oliveira, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

Firmino was substituted after landing awkwardly in Liverpool's 3-2 League Cup penalty shootout win over fourth-tier Carlisle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

"Ricardo Oliveira, the top goalscorer in the Brazilian league with 17 goals, was called up by Brazil coach Dunga," the CBF said in a statement.

"The Santos striker will take the place of Liverpool striker Firmino, who was released because of injury."

Brazil, who have never failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, face Chile in Santiago on Oct. 8 and then return home to play Venezuela five days later.

Oliveira has six caps and last played for Brazil in 2006.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)