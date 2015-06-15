SAO PAULO Central defender Zito, who won two World Cups with Brazil, has died aged 82, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Zito, who had been unwell since suffering a stroke last year, played alongside Pele when Brazil won the World Cup in 1958 and 1962 and scored in the 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the 1962 final.

He worked for Santos after he retired as a player and was a key figure in developing young players at the club, including Neymar.

"I have no words to describe that guy, I simply thank him for all he did for me, for having believed in me and helped me at the start of my career," Barcelona striker Neymar wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two together.

"Rest in peace, he did so much for us here....Thank you ZITO!"

