Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov signed a one-year contract with twice Greek champions PAOK Salonika on Wednesday in a bid to resurrect his career.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward, who reportedly became the highest earner in the Greek league, was a free agent after he was released by Ligue 1 club Monaco in June.

Berbatov is Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals but he quit the national team in 2010.

The gifted and nonchalant striker, who also played for CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen and Fulham, hit the net nine times in 37 appearances last term and was instrumental in helping Monaco reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

