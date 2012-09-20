SOFIA Botev Vratsa, who are bottom of the Bulgarian first division and without a point from five games, have reinstated coach Antoni Zdravkov eight weeks after he left following a disagreement with the old management board.

The club appointed Italian Giuliano Sonzogni as former Levski Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia defender Zdravkov's replacement just before the start of the season.

The management board took charge of Botev in July but have been forced to quit after protests from the supporters over the team's woeful form.

"I decided to return because of the fans who have always treated me with great respect," the 48-year-old Zdravkov told local media.

Zdravkov also had spells with Portuguese teams Nacional Madeira and Maritimo in his playing career.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)