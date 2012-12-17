SOFIA Bulgaria's Cherno More Varna sacked coach Adalbert Zafirov and seven players on Monday after a bad run of results left them tenth in the top flight and out of the domestic cup.

Goalkeepers Petar Denchev and Plamen Kolev, defender Martin Dechev, midfielders Ivelin Yanev, Stamen Angelov and Hristian Popov and striker Doncho Atanasov were also fired because of "poor performance", the club said in a statement.

Former Bulgaria defender Zafirov became The Sailors's second coach this season after replacing Stefan Genov in September but he failed to produce an improvement.

Zafirov, 43, became the 11th coaching victim since the Bulgarian league started in August.

Cherno More have already begun their search for a new coach with local media reporting former Levski Sofia coach Georgi Ivanov is the favourite to replace Zafirov.

