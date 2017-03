SOFIA Bulgarian midfielder Ivaylo Chochev has joined Serie A newcomers Palermo from CSKA Sofia on a three-year contract, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday.

Chochev, considered as one of the best young players in the Balkan country, scored seven goals in 45 matches since joining CSKA from Chavdar Etropole last year.

The 21-year-old has played 10 times for Bulgaria's under-21 team.

Palermo were promoted back to Italy's top flight after finishing top in Serie B.

