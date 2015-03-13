File photo of a fan of CSKA Sofia waves a flag during their Bulgarian Championship derby soccer match against Levski Sofia at ''Vasil Levski'' stadium in Sofia May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

SOFIA CSKA Sofia may be level on points at the top of the Bulgarian league but some fans have urged the team to lose their next game and send bitter city rivals Levski into the relegation group.

CSKA, chasing a 32nd league title, are second with 44 points from 21 matches, behind champions Ludogorets on goal difference.

However, if CSKA lose at sixth-placed Botev on Sunday that would mean Levski - who are seventh, two points behind Botev -- would play in the bottom six for the remainder of the season.

After the regular season, clubs are split into Championship group (top six) and Relegation group (bottom six) to determine the champions and relegated teams respectively.

CSKA have long been rivals of Levski and the clash, known as The Eternal derby, has a history of crowd violence.

A 30-year-old man was killed by a bomb in 2000 and hooliganism and arrests have been rife since.

"I met with some of our hardcore fans and they're trying to convince me that if we're smart we should send Levski into the bottom six by all means," CSKA chairman Alexander Tomov told local media while emphasising they would be playing to win.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said it would send an expert to monitor the match and make sure Botev and CSKA respect the principles of fair play.

Local media reported that some CSKA fans are considering invading the pitch and forcing the suspension of the game if their team are leading which would hand Botev a 3-0 win.

SECURITY MEASURES

Following the reports, Botev unveiled tough security measures for the much-anticipated clash.

"Some 400 policemen and more than 150 security officers will be on duty for the match," Botev's chief executive Tervel Zlatev said. "But I hope there will be no provocations and things will be decided on the field.

"This game is more 'dangerous' and the authorities need to know that," Levski coach Stoycho Stoev told reporters. "CSKA should play (to win) if they want to be champions. It'll be quite difficult for them if they miss (points in) this match."

Levski owner Todor Batkov added: "I sincerely believe there will be fair play in this match. It's not pleasant to keep our fingers crossed for our eternal rivals... but we hope they'll win. Our championship is a real competition and not a theatre after all."

A survey conducted by local media on Friday showed that almost 58 percent of the 13,000 respondents don't believe the principles of fair play will be respected in Sunday's game.

Media reports of match-fixing and corruption have been rife in the Balkan country for years.

The first documented manipulated game in Bulgaria took place in 1949, when Levski and city neighbours Akademik drew 1-1 to "help" rivals CSKA to be relegated to the second division.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)