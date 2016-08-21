SOFIA Under-pressure CSKA Sofia coach Hristo Yanev resigned on Sunday after only four matches, saying a change was needed to turn round the Bulgarian club's fortunes.

CSKA, determined to end Ludogorets’s domestic domination and win the league title, have made a shaky start to the new season, losing 1-0 at newcomers Vereya and then drawing 1-1 at lowly Pirin Blagoevgrad in a scrappy match on Saturday.

"This is not the team that I want to see," the 37-year-old Yanev, who led CSKA to the Bulgarian Cup in May, told a news conference.

"I see sadness in the fans’ eyes and it doesn’t make me feel happy.

"Our fans are fantastic, they’re always behind us," added the former Bulgaria international, who won two league titles with CSKA as a player. "I want to make something to turn round the team’s fortune."

CSKA are third in the standings with seven points, three points behind surprise leaders Cherno More Varna. Ludogorets, who won the domestic title in the previous five seasons, are fourth on six points with a game in hand.

Bulgarian media have touted CSKA and Bulgaria former coach Luboslav Penev as Yanev’s likely replacement.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Clare Lovell)