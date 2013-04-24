SOFIA Levski Sofia reached the Bulgarian Cup final for the 35th time after a 3-1 aggregate win over city rivals Lokomotiv following a goalless draw in the second leg on Wednesday.

The Blues preserved their lead at the Lokomotiv stadium in the Sofia district of Nadezhda and now have a chance to win the trophy for a record 26th time.

Levski, unbeaten since coach Nikolay Mitov took charge earlier this month, reached the final for the first time since 2007 when they beat Litex Lovech 1-0 after extra-time.

"I'm happy because we reached the final and that's all I cared about in today's game, nothing else," Mitov said.

In Thursday's second semi-final, the 2010 Cup winners Beroe Stara Zagora host Slavia Sofia, who are aiming to mark their 100th anniversary by lifting the trophy for the eighth time, after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

