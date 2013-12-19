Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
SOFIA Thirty-three fans were arrested for public order offences before Levski Sofia beat bitter city rivals CSKA in a Bulgarian Cup second leg penalty shootout, police said on Thursday.
Levski, who have won the competition 25 times, booked their place in the quarter-finals by winning 7-6 on penalties after both games had ended goalless.
It was also the last major football match in Bulgaria this year.
A heavy police presence surrounded the game between the most popular clubs in the Balkan country. Emotions ran even higher than normal and the penalties were followed by a mass brawl on the pitch.
The fighting started seconds after Dutch defender Dustley Mulder scored Levski's decisive spot kick. CSKA's French-born Senegalese centre back Jackson Mendy was one of the most active players in the melee.
CSKA reacted with fury earlier when referee Tsvetan Krastev failed to award a penalty in the second half for what looked an obvious handball by Levski striker Dimitar Makriev.
"It was another outrage against a great club like CSKA," club president Alexander Tomov told reporters. "There was a clear penalty as the ball hit the hand of their player and it was going to be a shot on target.
"Our team completely outplayed Levski, we had at least six or seven scoring chances."
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.