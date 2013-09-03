SOFIA Bulgarian third division club Shumen have refused to play top flight Chernomorets Burgas in the round of 32 of the domestic Cup to protect their young players from mental anguish.

Shumen were drawn against the Burgas-based side on Tuesday but club president Georgi Georgiev decided there was no need for his team to play against such strong opposition.

"In order not to burden mentally our young boys, the team refuse to participate in the Bulgarian Cup," Georgiev told local media soon after the draw took place in Sofia.

The first leg of the tie was due to be played on September 18 and the return leg on October 23.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) is expected to give Chernomorets, who are third from bottom in the top division, a walk over although they have not yet made any official comment.

Shumen were once in the top flight and even played in the UEFA Cup in 1994 after finishing fourth in the standings.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)