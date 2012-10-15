Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
SOFIA Bulgarian club Etar Veliko Tarnovo sacked coach Tsanko Tsvetanov for the third time since the start of the season on Monday.
Tsvetanov had been fired after Etar's 1-0 loss at Beroe Stara Zagora in August and then after the 1-0 home defeat by newcomers Pirin Gotse Delchev in September only to be reinstated in both cases due to protest from fans.
The 42-year-old crowd favourite, capped 40 times and part of the Bulgaria team that finished fourth in the 1994 World Cup finals, was first appointed Etar coach in January and guided them to the top flight after 14 years in the lower divisions.
A club statement said Tsvetanov was fired due to a "series of statements against Turkish owner Feyzi Ilhanli and actions that undermine the prestige of the club".
Last month, Ilhanli accused Tsvetanov of being involved in match-fixing while Bulgaria's prosecutor has opened an investigation into suspicious games. Tsvetanov has denied any wrongdoing.
In happier times, Etar were 1991 Bulgarian champions and provided five players for the famous 1994 squad but are now second from bottom in a league characterised by bizarre stories.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.
BUDAPEST Budapest's mayor will tell the government that political unity over the city's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has broken down, according to a council resolution widely seen as the first step to it pulling its candidacy.