SOFIA Bulgaria completed their preparations for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers when Iliyan Mitsanski's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Cyprus in a friendly at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium on Wednesday.

Mitsanski, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored his second international goal after 66 minutes when he headed in Veselin Minev's right-wing cross on Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev's home debut.

Kaiserslautern striker Mitsanski almost doubled the lead 13 minutes later when Cyprus keeper Antonis Georgallides parried his shot from the edge of the penalty area.

"I'm very pleased with our performance, we totally outplayed Cyprus," Penev told reporters after the final whistle. "We controlled the game, we created six or seven scoring chances and showed good tactical discipline."

Bulgaria have been drawn in qualifying group B alongside Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, Armenia and Malta.

The Balkan country, who HAVE failed to reach the finals of a major championship since 2004, begin their campaign with home matches against Italy, Armenia and Denmark in September and October.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)