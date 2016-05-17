SOFIA Levski Sofia must partially close their Georgi Asparuhov Stadium for their next home match after crowd trouble marred their Bulgarian league game at Pirin Blagoevgrad on Sunday.

The Sofia-based club, who were also fined 12,300 levs (4,912 pounds), have been ordered to shut the stand normally occupied by their most vociferous fans, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said in a statement.

Eight police officers were injured after Levski fans hurled stones and bottles during their laboured 1-0 win. Nine people were detained after the incidents at the Hristo Botev Stadium in the southwestern town of Blagoevgrad.

Levski, who face city rivals Slavia Sofia in their next home match on May 22, are second in the standings with 56 points from 30 matches, 14 points behind Ludogorets, who have already secured their fifth successive title.

The BFU said that relegation-threatened Pirin will have to partially close their stadium for their next home game, too following the poor organisation of the match against Levski.

The club were also fined 3,300 levs after their fans threw bottles and other objects on to the field.

