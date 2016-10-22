Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
SOFIA Ljupko Petrovic, who coached Red Star Belgrade to European Cup final glory in 1991, quit unbeaten Bulgarian leaders Levski Sofia an hour before their match against Beroe Stara Zagora on Saturday.
The 69-year-old Serb, who returned for a second stint as Levski coach in May, criticised the board for creating a negative atmosphere in the dressing room.
"I would like to leave because working under too much stress, in a bad atmosphere, I’m risking my health," Petrovic said in a statement.
He added that the club, aiming to replace him, had held talks with several coaches.
"I’m shocked," Levski owner Spas Roussev told local media. "A coach just can’t leave this way."
Petrovic watched Saturday's 2-0 win over Beroe from the stands while his assistant Asen Bukarev took charge.
Levski, searching for their first league title since 2009, are top with 27 points from 11 matches followed by champions Ludogorets who have 22 from nine games.
Petrovic became the eighth coach to quit or be sacked in the Bulgarian top-flight this season.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.