Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
SOFIA Levski Sofia have been fined 30,000 euros (23,890 pounds) by UEFA for racist behaviour by fans during a Europa League second qualifying round match against Bosnia & Herzegovina's Sarajevo, the Bulgarian club said on Friday.
Fans of the 26-times Bulgarian champions brandished a racist banner and insulted the visiting team's players during the July 19 game which Levski won 1-0, before losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate.
The banner also praised Ratko Mladic, ex-commander of the Bosnian Serb army, and Zeljko Raznatovic, the commander of Serb paramilitary unit "The Tigers", who participated in wars in Bosnia and Croatia in the 1990s.
Levski, who will mark their 100th anniversary next year, urged their fans to behave to avoid further sanctions in future.
"Fans should realise that the club is responsible for all of their extreme or irrational actions," Levski said in a statement.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.