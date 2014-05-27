SOFIA Litex Lovech have appointed Krasimir Balakov to replace Serbian Miodrag Jesic as coach on a two-year contract, the four-times Bulgarian champions said on Tuesday.

Balakov, 48, who previously coached Swiss clubs Grasshoppers Zurich and St Gallen, Bulgaria's Chernomorets Burgas, Croatia's Hajduk Split and the German side Kaiserslautern, will be presented to the media on June 10.

Former Sporting Lisbon and Vfb Stuttgart midfielder Balakov won 92 caps for Bulgaria and was a key member of the Balkan country's team that finished fourth at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Litex finished third with 72 points, 12 behind champions Ludogorets, and will play in next season's Europa League's first preliminary round.

