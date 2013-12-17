Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
SOFIA Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble in the league game against leaders Litex Lovech on Saturday.
The Bulgarian Football Union's disciplinary commission also fined Plovdiv 6,000 levs (£2,586.37) on Tuesday after fans threw "numerous objects" on the pitch during the ill-tempered match.
Litex earned the honorary title of winter champions after thrashing the 2004 Bulgarian champions 5-2 in a game that saw four players sent off.
Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan grabbed a hat-trick as Litex took their points tally to 50 from 23 matches.
The ban will affect fifth-placed Plovdiv's home match against Chernomorets Burgas on February 26.
Plovdiv have already played two games behind closed doors this season after hooliganism marred matches against newcomers Neftochimik Burgas and CSKA Sofia.
Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.