SOFIA Lokomotiv Plovdiv said they will continue their participation in the Bulgarian league after the domestic football union (BFU) nearly halved the fine on the club for their fans' alleged racist behaviour earlier this month.

Lokomotiv were considering whether to quit the Bulgarian league after the country's football federation (BFU) fined the club 37,500 levs ($21,224) after the Aug. 8 match against Litex Lovech.

The 2004 Bulgarian champions Lokomotiv categorically denied any wrongdoing during the 1-1 draw against Litex Lovech on Aug. 8 and said they are considering quitting the league, keeping only their youth teams.

The appeal commission of the Bulgarian football's governing body cut fine to 19,000 levs ($10,988.38), calling it a final decision.

"This is not a decision that satisfies us," senior Lokomotiv official Nikolay Nedelchev told the local media. However, he said the club will not quit the championship.

Bulgarian football authorities have long been criticised by anti-racism campaigners, local media and fans for not cracking down hard enough on discrimination in sport.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)