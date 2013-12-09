PFC Ludogorets players celebrate with a trophy at end of their Bulgarian Championship final soccer match against CSKA Sofia at Ludogorets Arena stadium in Razgrad, some 350 km (217 miles) north-east of Sofia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA The Bulgarian League should be cut to 10 clubs to raise the standard of the game and to cut out the "pointless matches", one of the owners of champions Ludogorets told a news conference on Monday.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has already streamlined the top flight to 14 teams and next season the number will be reduced to 12.

"I think it is very important to reduce the number of the teams in first division once again," co-owner Georgi Domuschiev told reporters.

"The best would be if there are 10 and the teams play each other four times. This will reduce the pointless matches. There'll be less teams who have nothing to play for."

Many Bulgarian clubs are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions set by UEFA with two teams quitting the second division championship midway through the season.

"I also hope there'll be tougher control on pitches after the BFU's congress next year," added Domuschiev.

"I think there should be a regular monitoring. They don't have to allow games to go ahead if the grass surface is not in good condition. Some teams take advantage of the poor pitch but it's not good for our football overall."

Ludogorets, based in Razgrad - a town of less than 35,000 - were in the third division three-and-a-half years ago, but clinched their maiden championship in a domestic treble in their debut season in the top flight.

They successfully defended the league title last season and are through to this season's Europa League knockout stages after topping Group B ahead of PSV Eindhoven, Chernomorets Odessa and Dinamo Zagreb.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Goodson)