SOFIA Portuguese Bruno Ribeiro is the new head coach of Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, the Razgrad-based club said on Wednesday.

"I'm coming to a big club," Ribeiro, who signed a two-year contract, told the club's website (www.ludogorets.com).

"I'm impressed by what Ludogorets did in the Champions League last season and I hope to achieve the same."

Former midfielder Ribeiro, known for his powerful left-foot shot, played for Vitoria Setubal, Uniao Leiria, Beira Mar and Santa Clara in the Portuguese top flight as well as English clubs Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The 39-year-old, who becomes Ludogorets's first foreign head coach, managed several clubs at home including Vitoria Setubal.

Ribeiro, a close friend of Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, said that some of the London club's players could join Ludogorets.

"There's a possibility for some Chelsea players to come to Ludogorets," he said. "I'll talk to Mourinho and we'll see if this can happen, we need three or four new players... But he'll help us in any case."

Ribeiro replaced Georgi Dermendzhiev, who left Ludogorets a day after the end of the Bulgarian championship.

Dermendzhiev led The Eagles to their fourth successive league title. Under him, Ludogorets became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland's Basel 1-0 in October.

Ludogorets will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round.

