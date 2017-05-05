SOFIA Ludogorets clinched their sixth successive Bulgarian league title on Friday with five games to spare after a comfortable 3-0 win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Madagascar midfielder Abel Anicet opened the scoring with a brilliant header after 11 minutes, Brazilian midfielder Wanderson made it 2-0 with a long-range shot 16 minutes from time and his compatriot Natanael completed the scoreline.

Both teams played the second half with 10 men after Ludogorets captain Svetoslav Dyakov and Lokomotiv’s Dimitar Velkovski were sent off in the closing stages of the first half for misconduct.

The win in Plovdiv gave Ludogorets, featuring 10 foreigners in their starting line-up, an unassailable 19-point lead over Sofia rivals CSKA and Levski, who have a game in hand.

Ludogorets, based in the town of Razgrad which has a population of less than 35,000, have never looked in danger during the season, losing only twice in 31 matches.

The Eagles, who will go into the Champions League second qualifying round, continued their dominance of domestic football by winning a 10th trophy since 2012 when they won their maiden top-flight promotion. They have also lifted two Bulgarian Cups and two Supercups in the last five years.

CSKA Sofia remain Bulgaria's most successful club domestically with 31 league titles.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)