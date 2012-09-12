TOKYO Japan midfielder Daisuke Matsui has joined Bulgarian first division side Slavia Sofia, the club said.

The 31-year-old, who helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, had signed a contract until June next year, Sofia said on their official website (www.pfcslavia.com).

Matsui made his name in France with Le Mans before spells with Saint-Etienne, Grenoble and Russia's Tom Tomsk.

He returned to France to play for Dijon last year but saw limited playing time, making just three league appearances, due in part due to injuries.

Matsui, capped 31 times but out of favour with current coach Alberto Zaccheroni, had been searching for a new club since Dijon were relegated last season.

