Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SOFIA Promising Bulgaria winger Todor Nedelev will join Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on a 3-1/2 year contract at the end of the year, his club Botev Plovdiv said in a statement on Friday.
The 20-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 66 appearances for Botev since making his debut in 2011, is considered one of the best young players in the Balkan country with several European clubs linked with him in the last few months.
Mainz are fourth in the Bundesliga standings with maximum points from three games.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Tom Bartlett)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.