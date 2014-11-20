Luboslav Penev at the World Cup qualifying soccer match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

SOFIA Bulgaria have sacked coach Luboslav Penev after a poor start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the Balkan country's football union (BFU) announced on Thursday.

"We terminated Penev's contract," BFU president Borislav Mihaylov told a news conference. "The team didn't perform well and we almost lost our chances to qualify for the (Euro 2016) finals, although the top two teams qualify automatically.

"I hope we'll have a new coach by the New Year. I can tell you that the new coach will not be a foreigner."

Penev, 48, extended his initial two-year deal last November but a disappointing start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign triggered his dismissal after three years in charge.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach a major tournament since 2004, are fourth in Group H with four points from as many games, six adrift of leaders Croatia and Italy and five behind Norway.

Their poor run continued on Sunday when they drew 1-1 with Malta in their last qualifier with Penev and the players severely criticised by the fans and local media after lacklustre performances over the last two months.

Former Bulgaria striker Penev, one of the country's soccer icons, has been under the spotlight after Bulgaria were beaten by Croatia and Norway in October but the BFU decided to give him "a second chance".

Penev was appointed as coach in November, 2011, replacing German Lothar Matthaeus whose contract was not renewed following a poor Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

Under Penev, Bulgaria were in second place in their group for most of the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign but losses to Armenia and the Czech Republic in their final matches meant they missed out on the tournament in Brazil.

Penev was the eighth Bulgaria manager to be sacked or leave the post since 2007.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)