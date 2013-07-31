SOFIA Bulgarian club Pirin Gotse Delchev threatened legal action against the domestic football union (BFU) on Wednesday after being accused of failing to respect the principles of fair play.

Pirin were widely criticised for their performance in a 7-1 defeat at league leaders Botev Plovdiv on Saturday, prompting allegations of match-fixing by Bulgarian media and a threat from the BFU to expel the club from the top division "if the performance against Botev becomes a trend".

"The result in the Botev match was an embarrassment but this is part of the game," the club, who are 11th in the standings with one point from two matches, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We warn the BFU to treat all clubs equally otherwise we will be forced to inform (European football governing body) UEFA and take legal action in the court."

Pirin chairman Antonio Sakadzhiyski told local media that "the team will park the club bus in front of their goal in the next match" so as to concede fewer goals. Pirin host Levski Sofia on Sunday.

Promoted to the top flight for the first time last year, Pirin hit the headlines in August when coach Yakov Paparkov quit a few minutes after the team won their opening match.

