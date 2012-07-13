SOFIA Brazilian striker Michel Platini has rejoined CSKA Sofia from Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday without disclosing the length of the deal or the fee.

Platini, named after the former France captain and current UEFA president, joined Dinamo from CSKA on a three-year deal in February, days after he was blamed for sparking an ugly melee during a friendly game between the two teams in Turkey [nL4E8DF2JL].

However, the 28-year-old, who has played for another 10 clubs in his career, struggled to win a regular first-team place at the Bucharest-based side and decided to return to CSKA just before their first game of the season.

Platini is expected to make his debut next Thursday when CSKA visit Slovenia's Mura 05 in the Europa League second qualifying round's first leg.

CSKA midfielder Boris Galchev moved in the opposite direction on Friday, agreeing a two-year contract with Dinamo, with an option for a third year.

