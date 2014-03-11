SOFIA CSKA Sofia will file a complaint after alleged racist incidents during their ill-tempered 1-0 league win at bitter city rivals Levski on Saturday, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Tuesday.

CSKA said they would bring the matter to the attention of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) after Levski captain Vladimir Gadzhev insulted CSKA's Benin midfielder Omar Kossoko in a racist manner at the end of the "Eternal derby".

"Our club cannot pass such harsh racial taunts," CSKA said in a statement, adding they will be forced to notify European soccer's governing body UEFA in case of "absence of adequate response" by the BFU.

"Let's not allow such events," CSKA, who are third in the standings, said.

Kossoko and Gadzhev, capped 24 times by Bulgaria, were sent off following a bust-up after the final whistle in a tense match which featured six red cards and 13 yellows.

"He (Gadzhev) is an international and he should be an example," CSKA chief executive Alexander Todorov said. "This is unacceptable for top players."

Gadzhev said he has not made any racial remarks.

"He (Kossoko) began to speak something in French and he showed me some obscene gestures," the Levski player said. "I swear that I didn't say a word. He grabbed my neck and I pushed his shoulder."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)