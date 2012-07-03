Bulgaria's Dimitar Rangelov (L) jumps for the ball next to Wales' Craig Bellamy (R) and Neil Taylor during their Euro 2012 Group G qualifying soccer match at Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgaria striker Dimitar Rangelov joined Luzern from Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after signing a two-year contract with the Swiss league runners-up.

Rangelov, capped 24 times, moved to Dortmund from German rivals Energie Cottbus in 2009 but struggled to win a regular first-team place.

Luzern said the 29-year-old, who has also played for Slavia Sofia, Strasbourg and Maccabi Tel Aviv, had an option for a third year.

The Swiss club will compete in the Europa League playoff round in August.

