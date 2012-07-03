Bulgaria striker Dimitar Rangelov joined Luzern from Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after signing a two-year contract with the Swiss league runners-up.
Rangelov, capped 24 times, moved to Dortmund from German rivals Energie Cottbus in 2009 but struggled to win a regular first-team place.
Luzern said the 29-year-old, who has also played for Slavia Sofia, Strasbourg and Maccabi Tel Aviv, had an option for a third year.
The Swiss club will compete in the Europa League playoff round in August.
