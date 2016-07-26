SOFIA Bulgarian police detained 45 Red Star Belgrade fans in connection with violence before their Champions League's third qualifying match's first leg at Ludogorets on Tuesday.

Skirmishes broke out in the Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach early on Tuesday and two police officers sustained injuries, police department in the southeastern town of Burgas said in a statement.

Five more citizens, trying to help police restore order, were also injured.

Prosecutors in Burgas have opened pre-trial proceedings regarding the incidents.

Ludogorets, who have won five successive Bulgarian league title, host the 1991 European Cup winners Red Star in Razgrad. The return leg will be played in Belgrade next week.

The Eagles, as Ludogorets are known in the Balkan country, have already knocked out a Serbian opposition -- Partizan Belgrade -- in the Champions League's third qualifying round on two occasions in the past three years.

