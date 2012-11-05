SOFIA Slavia Sofia have refused to accept the resignation of coach Martin Kushev, the seven-times Bulgarian champions said on Monday.

Former striker Kushev, 39, quit after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at lowly Botev Vratsa with Slavia fans calling for his departure following a series of inept performances in recent weeks.

"I implore all fans to support the team and Martin (Kushev)," Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov told reporters. "I can assure them he gives his best and works tirelessly."

The oldest Sofia club, who will mark their 100th anniversary next year, failed to score in their last five league matches and are eighth in the standings with 14 points from 11 matches, 14 points behind joint-leaders Ludogorets and Levski Sofia.

Slavia host champions Ludogorets on Saturday.

