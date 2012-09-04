Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SOFIA Strikers Tsvetan Genkov and Dimitar Rangelov have been called up to the Bulgaria squad for their opening 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Armenia, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Tuesday.
Wisla Krakow's Genkov and Luzern's Rangelov were added to fill the gap left by Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov, who was expected to end his self-imposed international exile.
Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev called up Berbatov for the clash with Italy on September 7 and their second consecutive home match, against Armenia, four days later but the striker said on Monday he would not return to the team.
Bulgaria have been drawn in qualifying Group B, also containing Denmark, Czech Republic and Malta.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Stephen Wood)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.