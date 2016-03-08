SOFIA Bulgaria coach Ivaylo Petev has named Brazil-born midfielder Marcelinho in his squad for the first time for this month's friendlies at Portugal and Macedonia, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said.

The 31-year-old, who was instrumental in helping Ludogorets win four successive domestic league titles and two national cups since joining them from Brazilian side Bragantino in 2011, obtained a Bulgarian passport in 2013.

However, due to BFU regulations requiring naturalised citizens to play five years in the domestic championship before they can become available for Bulgaria, Marcelinho was forced to wait three more years before earning a call-up.

The attacking midfielder, who scored 52 goals in 178 matches in all competitions for Ludogorets, has expressed a desire to play for Bulgaria several times in recent years and is set to finally be rewarded for his solid performances and patience.

Defender Nikolay Bodurov, who joined Danish champions Midtjylland on loan from English club Fulham last month, has been recalled to the squad after missing Bulgaria's most recent Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Bulgaria, who take on Portugal in Leiria on March 25 and neighbouring Macedonia in Skopje four days later, failed to qualify for the June-July European Championship in France.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)