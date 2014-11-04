Bulgaria's Aleksandar Tonev shoots to score a goal against Malta during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) pledged full support to Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev who was banned for seven matches by the Scottish FA for racially abusing a player in a Premiership match in September.

"In connection with the punishment for racism, which Bulgarian international Aleksandar Tonev received by the SFA, the BFU would like to express its full support for the player," the Bulgarian FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We join the position of his club Celtic and we express our readiness to assist in every possible ways... for the truth to be revealed."

The Scottish FA imposed the ban on Thursday after Aberdeen defender Shay Logan accused Tonev, capped 16 times by Bulgaria, of racially abusing him when the teams met in a game Celtic won 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Celtic said they would appeal the ban.

"This was a very unfortunate case, but the club has accepted Aleksandar's explanation that he did not say the words that were alleged to have been said and that he is not a racist," Celtic said.

"We are, therefore, very disappointed by the outcome... and can confirm that Aleksandar will be appealing this decision."

Tonev, 24, moved to Celtic on loan from Aston Villa in August and has played eight times in all competitions for the Scottish champions.

"Tonev has always been a role model at the Bulgarian national team and he never violated the principles of fair play in the football game," the BFU said. "He'll continue to be part of the national team.

"The BFU strongly condemns all forms of racism and xenophobia at football stadiums and will continue its policy of zero tolerance for such events.

"In the case of Aleksandar Tonev, however, we demand to see evidence that he has committed what he's been accused of. Otherwise, we'll consider that the punishment is biased and exaggerated."

Celtic manager Ronny Deila included Tonev in the Celtic squad for the visit of Romania's FC Astra in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Aleksandar is going with us as part of our squad for the Astra match," Deila said. "He is very, very depressed. He believes in his innocence, and it's very hard on him.

"We are supporting him because this is not right. It's word against word and I believe him."

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)