Cameroon have added two more matches to their World Cup preparations and announced they are to prepare in Austria in May before heading to Brazil in June.

The Indomitable Lions will play Macedonia and Paraguay in friendlies in the Austrian town of Kufstein on May 26 and May 29, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Cameroon, who will train in Kufstein from May 20-31, had previously arranged to play Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

They will appear at the World Cup for an Africa record seven times when they take on hosts Brazil, Croatia and Mexico in Group A.

