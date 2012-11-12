Barcelona's Alex Song answers a question during a press conference, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Celtic, at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland November 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

MADRID Alex Song is suffering from lower back pain and will not join up with the Cameroon squad for Wednesday's friendly against Albania in Geneva.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Barca from Arsenal in the close season, will remain in the Catalan capital for treatment, the Spanish club said on their Twitter feed on Monday.

Song was an unused substitute in the 4-2 win at Real Mallorca on Saturday. He has been deployed as a defensive midfielder and a converted defender by coach Tito Vilanova since joining La Liga leaders Barca.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)