Former Real Madrid coach Benito Floro has taken over as the new head coach of Canada, the Canadian Soccer Association announced on Friday.

The 61-year-old Spaniard will take over from interim coach Colin Miller after the CONCACAF Gold Cup which begins on Sunday.

Canada fired Stephen Hart after their World Cup qualification campaign ended following an 8-1 crushing by Honduras in the third round of CONCACAF qualifiers.

The much-travelled Floro has worked at 16 clubs in a career which included being in charge at Real Madrid from 1992-1994 and spells with Spanish clubs Villarreal, Albacete and his hometown side Sporting Gijon.

Floro's most recent club was Wydad Casablanca in Morocco and he has also worked in Mexico and Ecuador.

Canada have not qualified for the World Cup since their solitary appearance in the finals in 1986.

The Canadians face Martinique on Sunday in their Gold Cup opener before playing Mexico and Panama in their other group games.

