French actor and former soccer star Eric Cantona delivers a speech during the festival Louis Lumiere in Lyon, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS The ever-surprising Eric Cantona would like to coach Manchester United at some point, although the Frenchman does not expect that day to come any time soon because of Alex Ferguson's stamina and dedication to the job.

Former United great Cantona, 46, whose only coaching experience was four years with the France beach football team, said in an interview with ESPN to be broadcast later on Thursday, in his own way, that he would be interested in the United job.

"I would say, ‘United is special, of course I would do it'. Today I'm with the New York Cosmos," Cantona, currently director of football at the New York Cosmos, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"But if one day there is an opportunity, why not? Like diving from here to the sea, watching, speaking to the fish, octopus, crabs, journalists."

But the time has not come yet.

"I love to watch United winning things and I want Ferguson to be manager for ever," he said. Ferguson, who will be 71 in December, has been United's coach for 26 years.

Cantona, who played 45 times for France scoring 20 goals, won four Premier League titles in five years with United after joining from Leeds United in 1992.

After his sudden retirement in 1997, he began a career in cinema, notably starring in Ken Loach's 'Looking for Eric' in 2009.

