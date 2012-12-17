Cuba celebrated their first Caribbean Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in St. John's, Antigua on Sunday.

A long range Marcel Hernandez goal in the 22nd minute of extra time gave the Cubans a 1-0 victory over the eight-time Caribbean champions.

In a largely cagey encounter, Carlyle Mitchell went close for Trinidad and Tobago in just the sixth minute, hitting the post with a header from a corner.

Cuba could have taken the lead in the 61st minute but Jaine Colome Valencia blasted a penalty over the crossbar.

But the extra-time winner gave Cuba revenge for their 2-1 loss to the Soca Warriors in the 1999 final.

As well as crowning the champion of the Caribbean, the tournament also served as a qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013 which also features teams from Central and North America.

Beaten semi-finalist Haiti and Martinique also qualified for the tournament to be held in the United States in July.

