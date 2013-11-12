Brazil's Neymar (back) fights for the ball with England's Michael Carrick during their international friendly match at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

England's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring against Scotland during their international friendly football match at Wembley Stadium in London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Manchester United team mates Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck have withdrawn through injury from the England squad preparing for friendlies against Chile and Germany.

Midfielder Carrick, who has 31 caps, missed United's previous three matches before playing against Arsenal on Sunday although he left the field in some discomfort with a leg injury.

Welbeck, who has played for England 20 times, has been sidelined with a knee problem and not played since October19 missing United's last six games.

England play Chile at Wembley on Friday and face Germany there four days later.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)