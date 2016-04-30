Celtic's Leigh Griffiths celebrates winning the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership with fans at the end of the game.Action Images via Reuters / Russell Cheyne

Celtic effectively wrapped up the Scottish Premier League title with a 3-1 win at Hearts on Saturday that left them nine points clear of Aberdeen with three games left.

Aberdeen beat visitors Motherwell 4-1 to delay Celtic's title celebrations but with the Glasgow club being 35 goals better off, they have all but retained the crown.

Celtic host Aberdeen next week when Ronny Deila's side will hope to uncork the champagne at Parkhead to give their manager a rousing send off before he leaves at the end of the season.

Celtic's Colin Kazim-Richards scored after 17 minutes before Abiola Dauda equalised in the second half for Hearts but Patrick Roberts and Leigh Griffiths gave the visitors the victory.

Celtic have won the Scottish title 46 times compared to 54 for local rivals Rangers, who have secured promotion back to the top flight ensuring the 'Old Firm' derbies return next season.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)