LONDON New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said on Monday he intends to continue the club's domination of Scottish football and re-establish them as a force in Europe

Rodgers has joined the club on a 12-month rolling contract seven months after he was sacked by Liverpool. At a news conference with Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell, Rodgers said his brief was clear.

"The objective is to continue with the domination of Scottish football and make an impact on European football," he said. "We want to be qualifying for the Champions League. And then get out of the group stages and beyond."

The 1967 European Cup holders, Celtic have just won the Scottish league for the fifth straight season. But their failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the past two seasons is considered a major reason for the departure of their previous manager, Ronny Deila.

"Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in the world and for me to come here is not a step down," Rodgers said. "The pressure is to win here, but it is also about style and identity. I understand the values of this club."

The Ulsterman said he hailed from a Celtic-supporting family and watched his first game as an 11-year-old.

"It was against (Irish side) Finn Harps. My emotional attachment to this club is very strong and has been for many years. It is a huge honour and privilege to be manager."

Rodgers said he had discussed the financial backing available to him with Lawwell and Celtic's owner, Dermot Desmond, and was happy with the reassurances he had been given.

"They want the club to keep moving forward. People always want you to buy a 10 million-pound player, but we have a good squad here and we may have one in the academy."

