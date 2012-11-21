Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate their victory over Ajax Amsterdam during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Amsterdam November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Borussia Dortmund produced a ruthlessly efficient performance to win 4-1 at Ajax Amsterdam and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare on Wednesday.

The Germans looked capable of scoring every time they broke as they raced to a 3-0 halftime lead against the ineffective four-times former champions.

Marco Reus put the Germans ahead after eight minutes, combining with Mario Goetze in a deadly counter-attack down the right before slipping the ball between goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer's legs.

With Dortmund needing only a point to go through, Goetze added the second in the 36th minute and Lewandowski scored from a rebound five minutes later. Although Ajax had plenty of possession, Lewandowski added his second in the 67th minute before Daniel Hoesen scored a late consolation.

(Created by Brian Homewood)