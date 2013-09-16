Ajax's Niklas Moisander listens to questions during a news conference at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ajax Amsterdam's players should perhaps be forced to hand over their mobile phones before Wednesday's Champions League tie at Barcelona so they do not act like overawed schoolboys, according to defender Niklas Moisander.

"I thought it a bit awkward last year that before a match against Real Madrid the players were taking pictures and video clips of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium," the Finnish international told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"You can't do that. Of course we should be allowed to enjoy the atmosphere but you must not stand there like schoolkids. We must be business-like when we get to Barcelona, do our work properly and try to achieve something," added the 27-year-old.

"We must not show too much respect or play cautiously. If we are scared then we will definitely lose."

Ajax lost 4-1 at Real in December in the group phase of last year's competition.

Wednesday's match in Barcelona is their first match in Group H of the 2013-14 edition.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)